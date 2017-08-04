President Donald Trump listens in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, during during an event to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
CATO Institute on the RAISE Act: “More people are good for the economy”
CATO Institute Immigration Policy Analyst describes the adverse effects of the RAISE Act, an effort to reduce legal immigration by half. He defines supply and demand in the terms of employment upon an immigration lacking a quota.