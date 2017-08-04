× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-04-17

Today’s guests include Arielle Weininger, and Curt Wagner. Bill and Wendy discuss the life of Holocaust survivor and music promoter, Bill Graham, all of the good and bad things happening in the world of TV, David Letterman on with Norm Macdonald, and much more.

