Defensive end Noah Spence #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks quarterback Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears leading to the turnover during the second quarter of an NFL game on November 13, 2016 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “I believe the Miami Dolphins want Jay Cutler to come out of retirement”
Defensive end Noah Spence #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks quarterback Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears leading to the turnover during the second quarter of an NFL game on November 13, 2016 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
WGN Chicago Bears InsiderAdam Hoge joins Justin to break down a busy week at Bears training camp in Bourbonnais. Adam talks about the lack of catastrophic injuries early in camp, the impressive performances from rookies Adam Shaheen, Tarik Cohen and Eddie Jackson, what we can expect from a bulked-up Leonard Floyd, the improvement of offensive tackles Charles Leno and Bobby Massie, Kevin White getting pushed by his coach, what we should look for at tomorrow’s Family Fest scrimmage and the chances Jay Cutler comes out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins.
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio