Bears Insider Adam Hoge: "I believe the Miami Dolphins want Jay Cutler to come out of retirement"

WGN Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Justin to break down a busy week at Bears training camp in Bourbonnais. Adam talks about the lack of catastrophic injuries early in camp, the impressive performances from rookies Adam Shaheen, Tarik Cohen and Eddie Jackson, what we can expect from a bulked-up Leonard Floyd, the improvement of offensive tackles Charles Leno and Bobby Massie, Kevin White getting pushed by his coach, what we should look for at tomorrow’s Family Fest scrimmage and the chances Jay Cutler comes out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins.

