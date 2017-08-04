× Arielle Weininger: The Bill Graham exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center

Arielle Weininger is the Chief Curator of Collections & Exhibitions for the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center. She joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the Bill Graham exhibity at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, which takes visitors on an electrifying trip through the 1960s-1980s to learn about the extraordinary life and career of rock impresario Bill Graham, the Holocaust refugee who promoted countless music legends—including The Grateful Dead, Santana, and Jimi Hendrix—and produced humanitarian concerts such as Live Aid to raise the consciousness of the world.

