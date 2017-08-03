× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/3/17: Kerry Wood’s Lake House, Mustang’s “Quiet Mode”, & Jobs Report

Dennis Rodkin has his finger on the beat of Chicago real estate and he shared the latest with Steve. He learned about a new investment real estate method in the southside and former Chicago Cub, Kerry Wood, is selling his Lake Geneva lake house. Roger Cheng then told Steve about the new, “Good Neighbor Mode” for 2018 Ford Mustangs, and Ilyce Glink previewed the jobs report being released tomorrow with the preemptive ADP reporting higher than expectations.