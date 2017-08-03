× Über Critic Patrick McDonald: Who could replace Daniel Craig as Bond?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the one, the only, the Über Critic, Patrick McDonald! They talk about the James Bond series being unsure about Daniel’s Craig future with the franchise, the work of Ron Howard, and much more. He also shares his reviews for ‘The Dark Tower’, and ‘Brigsby Bear’.

