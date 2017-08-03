Top Five@5 (8/3/17): The Mooch audio is on the loose, it’s Tom Brady’s birthday, and more…

Posted 8:02 PM, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 08:01PM, August 3, 2017

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks on a morning television show, from the north lawn of the White House on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Thursday, August 3rd, 2017:

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan talks to his constituents about Republican in-fighting, the salacious audio of Anthony Scarmucci’s interview with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza is released, the new film “Death Wish” is facing backlash for its violent trailer, “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” is ready for broadcast, and Tom Brady gets a new wax figure of himself for his birthday.

