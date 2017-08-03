× Top Five@5 (8/3/17): The Mooch audio is on the loose, it’s Tom Brady’s birthday, and more…

Top Five@5 for Thursday, August 3rd, 2017:

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan talks to his constituents about Republican in-fighting, the salacious audio of Anthony Scarmucci’s interview with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza is released, the new film “Death Wish” is facing backlash for its violent trailer, “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” is ready for broadcast, and Tom Brady gets a new wax figure of himself for his birthday.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3382887/3382887_2017-08-03-195527.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

