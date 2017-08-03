Top Five@5 (8/3/17): The Mooch audio is on the loose, it’s Tom Brady’s birthday, and more…
Top Five@5 for Thursday, August 3rd, 2017:
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan talks to his constituents about Republican in-fighting, the salacious audio of Anthony Scarmucci’s interview with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza is released, the new film “Death Wish” is facing backlash for its violent trailer, “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” is ready for broadcast, and Tom Brady gets a new wax figure of himself for his birthday.
