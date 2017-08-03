× The pride of Harvey, Illinois, comedian Tom Dreesen!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by comedian, frequent David Letterman guest, friend to Frank Sinatra, friend of the show, and so much more, Tom Dreesen! They talk about his Harvey, Illinois roots, other notable Harvey residents, his connection to ‘I’m Dying Up Here’, his motivational speaking, the death of Barbara Sinatra, and so much more.

