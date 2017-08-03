× “The Pit” is Jonathan Hoenig’s love story to the Chicago trading floor

FOX News contributor Jonathan Hoenig aka The Capitalist Pig, joins Justin to discuss his new photo novella, “The Pit: Photographic Portrait of the Chicago Trading Floor.” Jonathan talks about his career, what it is about “The Pit” that stays with him, how “The Pit” is a very Chicago story, what Chicago lost when the trading floors closed, the movement to bring the trading floors back, how Chicago is the first city of trading and the second city of finance, what it means when the Dow is at an all-time high, the impact the government has on the markets, the growth in inequality and why President Trump is bad for capitalism.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio