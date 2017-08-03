× The Opening Bell 8/3/17: Foxconn Plant To Embrace Wisconsin & The Midwest

Wisconsin has been in the news a lot lately since news of the Foxconn plant establishing itself just north of the Illinois border. Steve looked at the giant project through the eyes of the Associated Bank Thought Leader, Breck Hanson (Vice Chairman of Associated Bank), and how the development will impact the Midwest economy. Diving deeper into the Foxconn development, Scott Manley (SVP pf Government Relations at Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce) shared his perspective of the project through in the eyes of a manufacturing industry insider.