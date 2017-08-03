× The Mincing Rascals 08.03.17: Soda tax, Steve Bartman, Seth Rich, RAISE Act

This week, the Mincing Rascals are WGN Radio’s John Williams and Steve Bertrand, and Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis. They wonder what the true reason is for the new Cook County Soda Tax. Then, they debate whether or not Steve Bartman should have been rewarded with a Cubs ring. The Rascals question those who speculate that the late Seth Rich could have had a connection to WikiLeaks. And, they discuss the importance of the new RAISE Act immigration bill. Finally, they discuss the Boy Scouts of America Jamboree speech controversy, still alive this week. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3382870/3382870_2017-08-03-191510.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3759.mp3

Steve recommends Perish From the Earth, a novel by Jonathan Putnam.

Eric asks you for your audiobook recommendations this week, and tells you to listen to To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee.

Scott recommends Seven Revolutions: How Christianity Changed the World and Can Change it Again by Mike Aquilina.

John recommends that you watch “Ozark” on Netflix.