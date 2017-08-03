× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.03.17: 24 dorm essentials, Democratic Socialists of America, RAISE Act

John dissects the new RAISE Act, a modified version of the immigration policy, listening back to a debate between Policy Senior Advisor Stephen Miller and CNN Reporter Jim Acosta. Then, NumbersUSA Executive Director Roy Beck breaks down the benefits of the RAISE Act for John. Tech Expert Carley Knobloch highlights a few dorm room essentials for your soon-to-be college freshman. And, Brandon Payton-Carrillo tells John the new meaning of socialism, and about his organization, Democratic Socialists of America.