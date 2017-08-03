× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-3-17

We have another exceptional show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with comedians Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero ahead of their show at Park West this weekend, Jonathan Hoenig aka The Capitalist Pig discusses his career and new book, “The Pit: Photographic Portrait of the Chicago Trading Floor,” documentary filmmakers Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk tell us about their new film, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” rapper, reporter, producer and radio host Sway talks about the incredible Chicago hip hop scene before hosting his SiriusXM radio show tomorrow morning at Chop Shop and we end the show with another Lollapalooza preview as we introduce you to the great rock band Slothrust!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio