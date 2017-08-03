× The Carry Out 8-3-17: “The White House continues to have problems with leaks, both classified information and the ones coming out of the president’s mouth”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the White House continuing to have problems with leakers, President Trump blaming Congress for Russia sanctions, a new survey saying that Chicago is tied with Orlando as a top choice for convention planners, LaCroix drinkers being angry at Walgreens for wrongly taxing their drink, Liam Gallagher walking off stage early in his Lollapalooza set, the Cubs taking on the D-Backs in a rain-soaked contest at Wrigley, the Sox losing 15 of 18 since the All-Star break, Bears cutting short practice due to weather, Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill getting hurt in practice which might open the door to Jay Cutler returning to the NFL, Alabama and Ohio State taking the top 2 spots in the USA Today coaches poll and Lollapalooza getting underway in Grant Park.

