× The Carry Out 8-2-17: “Is the Trump administration’s new immigration policy give us your huddled, English speaking masses that are efficient in iOS and Windows 7?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump aide Stephen Miller sparring with CNN’s Jim Acosta over immigration during the White House press briefing, President Trump coming under scrutiny for claiming the Boy Scouts called him to praise his speech in front of the scouts last week, the Dow finishing over 22000, a new poll saying less and less people are investing in the stock market, the Cubs putting the hurt on the D-Backs last night, the White Sox losing to Toronto this afternoon, Bears QB Mike Glennon settling in nicely in Bourbonnais, former Notre Dame and Northwestern coach Ara Parseghian passing away, the MLS All-Star game taking place tonight at Soldier Field and the Taco Bell across from Wrigley Field closing its doors.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio