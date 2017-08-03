× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.03.17: A band I was in…

It is a band at Lollapalooza, a touring band or a band that Steve is in? Who knows! We talk about the revenue the music festival will bring to the city this weekend. Chuck Todd checked in from the train. Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein kept Steve in check and Republican Leader Jim Durkin explains the next steps for the education funding bill. And Mitch Brick, manager of Cabana’s On The Chain, explains how the community really came together and helped them avoid major flood damage.