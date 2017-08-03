× Roeper Reviews: “Kidnap,” “Death Wish,” and “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to review “Kidnap” -starring Halle Berry as the mother of kidnapped child, “Death Wish” -Bruce Willis stars in the remake of the 1974 film of the same- this time set in Chicago, and “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” -Al Gore’s second feature length warning about the human impact on planet earth.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3382888/3382888_2017-08-03-195728.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

