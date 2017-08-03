Roeper Reviews: “Kidnap,” “Death Wish,” and “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”
Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to review “Kidnap” -starring Halle Berry as the mother of kidnapped child, “Death Wish” -Bruce Willis stars in the remake of the 1974 film of the same- this time set in Chicago, and “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” -Al Gore’s second feature length warning about the human impact on planet earth.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!