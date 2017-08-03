Roeper Reviews: “Kidnap,” “Death Wish,” and “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”

Posted 7:55 PM, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 07:52PM, August 3, 2017

Actress Halle Berry attends The Los Angeles Premiere of 'Kidnap' at the Arclight Hollywood, on July 31, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to review “Kidnap” -starring Halle Berry as the mother of kidnapped child, “Death Wish” -Bruce Willis stars in the remake of the 1974 film of the same- this time set in Chicago, and “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” -Al Gore’s second feature length warning about the human impact on planet earth.

