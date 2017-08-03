Roe Conn Full Show (8/3/17): Richard Roeper reviews new films by Halle Berry, Bruce Willis, and Al Gore. Plus, a very Tom Brady birthday
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, August 3rd, 2017:
WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory lays out the forecast for Lollapalooza 2017, Ben Bradley updates the show on the manhunt for a Northwestern University professor wanted in connection with a brutal stabbing, attorney Mike Monico explains why Special Counsel Robert Mueller convening a grand jury isn’t a surprise, the audio of Anthony Scaramucci’s colorful interview with Ryan Lizza is out, the Top Five@5 features a tribute to Tom Brady, Richard Roeper reviews new films by Al Gore, Halle Berry, and Bruce Willis. Plus, President Trump hosts a rally in West Virginia.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!