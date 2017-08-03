× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway

This week, Paul discusses all things Trump, including whether the president drafted that explanatory note for his son about the meeting with Russians, the impact of a new chief of staff and the ouster of Anthony Scaramucci, as White House communications director, with democratic strategist Brad Bannon.

Then, Paul takes a look at Disney’s Aladdin currently playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre with one of the big stars, Anthony Murphy, who plays Genie!