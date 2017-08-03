Lollapalooza band to know: Slothrust

Posted 11:09 PM, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 11:07PM, August 3, 2017

Leah Wellbaum, Will Gorin and Kyle Bann of Slothrust with Justin Kaufmann

Leah Wellbaum, Will Gorin and Kyle Bann from the tremendous indie rock band Slothrust join Justin in-studio to talk about their career, how often they play Chicago, the importance of having a good time while they are on stage, how improvisation plays a role in their music, incorporating jazz and blues into their sound, how being together for a while has helped them, the process of putting together new material, their latest record, “Everyone Else,” the pressure of making an equally well-received follow-up record and their sets tonight at Bottom Lounge and tomorrow afternoon at Lollapalooza.

