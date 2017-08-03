× Lollapalooza band to know: Slothrust

Leah Wellbaum, Will Gorin and Kyle Bann from the tremendous indie rock band Slothrust join Justin in-studio to talk about their career, how often they play Chicago, the importance of having a good time while they are on stage, how improvisation plays a role in their music, incorporating jazz and blues into their sound, how being together for a while has helped them, the process of putting together new material, their latest record, “Everyone Else,” the pressure of making an equally well-received follow-up record and their sets tonight at Bottom Lounge and tomorrow afternoon at Lollapalooza.

