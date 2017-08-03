× Kass of Thrones Ep. 1| A preview of “Game of Thrones” Season 7, Epsiode 4: Tyrion Lannister, secret Targaryen?

Kass of Thrones Previews “Game of Thrones” Season 7, Episode 4: Tyrion Lannister, secret Targaryen?

Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass and WGN producer Jeff Carlin are joined by Tribune reporters (& “Game of Thrones” gurus) Marwa Eltagouri and Will “Old School” Lee to preview the fourth episode of the seventh season of “Game of Thrones.” Will Daenerys and Jon Snow fall in love? Who will ride Daenerys’ dragons? Is Tyrion Lannister a secret Targaryen? Is Bran Stark a jerk for bringing up his sister’s rape? Does Kasso know the secret to conquering the Iron Throne? All that and more…

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3382249/3382249_2017-08-02-132549.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

