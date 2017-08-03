Kass of Thrones Ep. 1| A preview of “Game of Thrones” Season 7, Epsiode 4: Tyrion Lannister, secret Targaryen?

Posted 6:16 PM, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:15PM, August 3, 2017

This photo provided by HBO shows Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister on trial in a scene from season 4 of "Game of Thrones." The cable channel said Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, that 10 episodes of Game of Thrones will show during its fifth season that begins April 12. (AP Photo/HBO, Helen Sloan)

Kass of Thrones Previews “Game of Thrones” Season 7, Episode 4: Tyrion Lannister, secret Targaryen?
Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass and WGN producer Jeff Carlin are joined by Tribune reporters (& “Game of Thrones” gurus) Marwa Eltagouri and Will “Old School” Lee to preview the fourth episode of the seventh season of “Game of Thrones.” Will Daenerys and Jon Snow fall in love? Who will ride Daenerys’ dragons? Is Tyrion Lannister a secret Targaryen? Is Bran Stark a jerk for bringing up his sister’s rape? Does Kasso know the secret to conquering the Iron Throne? All that and more…

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>WGNPlus