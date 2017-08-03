× Influential reporter and DJ Sway Calloway: “I think that streaming technology has helped people realize how big hip hop really is and how impactful it is across the globe”

Rapper, reporter, news producer and radio host Sway joins Justin to talk about his career, how often he comes through Chicago, his highly influential SiriusXM radio show, “Sway in the Morning,” how he has become a great observer of the music scene, what he thinks of the newer generation of hip hop artists, how being independent has gone mainstream, the power pendulum switching from the executives to the creators, the current state of the robust Chicago hip hop scene and his Toyota Music Mix appearance tomorrow morning at Chop Shop in Wicker Park.

