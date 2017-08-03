× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 101: Breaking Down The Kevin White Drama

Adam Jahns is back from Ireland and brought some drama with him. Hear from both Kevin White and wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni as Hoge and Jahns try to sort out the important player-coach relationship in Bourbonnais. The guys also chat with wide receiver Cam Meredith about his rapid rise to the top of the Bears’ depth chart, and discuss… wait for it… a possible Jay Cutler return? Listen below!

