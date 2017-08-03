Gubernatorial Candidate Daniel Biss “Treat Everyone on a level playing field”, Patti’s Uber Experience, Dirty Words from the 1800s, and Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” takes calls! | Full Show (Aug 2nd)
Tonight on Pretty Late we welcome Gubernatorial Candidate Daniel Biss who shares his insight into Illinois politics and what he will do to move the state in the right direction. Then, after a not-so-swell Uber ride – we take listener calls about the best…and worst ride-sharing experiences. And do you ever wonder where all those dirty words come from? We dive into the secret vocabulary of the 1800s. And finally, the always inquisitive and delightful, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” jumps on air to take listener calls and read their “reality”. (With a very, very special recap with WGN Radio listener, Rich). All this and more!
