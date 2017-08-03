× ‘Floating museum’ to host live music this month at Riverwalk, Navy Pier

DOWNTOWN — The city’s new “floating museum” will dock along the Riverwalk and Navy Pier this month, offering food, live music and DIY art projects.

The new riverfront attraction will dock Downtown after swinging through Bridgeport and South Chicago, city officials said Wednesday. The art barge will be at the Riverwalk from Aug. 14-27 and Navy Pier starting Aug. 28.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Announced in May, the “floating museum” will host live music on Friday nights and “song circles” on Wednesdays with soul and gospel singers. “Breaking Bread” sessions over food are planned on Thursdays, and on Saturdays visitors can make their own temporary sculptures, according to the museum’s website.