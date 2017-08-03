× Comedians Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero are ready to give you live relationship counseling

The great comedians Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero join Justin to talk about their experiences coming through Chicago, Natasha growing up in Rockford, how this particular tour came to fruition, what it is like touring with your spouse, drawing inspiration from each other’s material, how their acts have changed since they have been married, what it is like dealing being in a high-profile relationship with a comedian, continuing to look for projects to do together and the reaction of audience members who come up to ask for relationship advice during the their “Endless Honeymoon” tour which brings them to the Park West on Sunday.

