Cabana's On The Chain reopens after suffering flood damage

Manger of Cabana’s On The Chain, Mitch Brick, joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk about how the community, including competitors came out to help sandbag around their bar to protect it from the flooding. There are good people in the world. Even so, they were closed for 3 weeks and finally opened their doors again on August 2nd. The lost revenue and wages from being closed affects everyone. Please visit them and support their business!