Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-03-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss the new Krispy Kreme Reese’s donut, a man arrested for getting intimate with a neighbor’s donkey, what the kids are wearing for Lollapalooza, what you can bring into the festival, and much more.

