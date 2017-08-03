Associated Bank Market Outlook: 8/3/17
On August 3rd, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- The US Department of Labor reports on the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits last week
- The US Department of Commerce reports on US factory orders for June
- The Institute for Supply Management issues the index for non-manufacturing activity for July
- Freddie Mac reports on this weeks average mortgage rates
- Weight Watchers, Hyatt Hotels, Yum Brands, Aetna, Go Pro, Kraft Heinz report earnings today