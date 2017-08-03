× ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ director Jon Shenk: “The climate crisis is the social issue of our time and we need to get our act together and do the right thing on this”

Documentary filmmakers Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk join Justin to discuss their new film, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” Bonni and Jon talk about why we need a sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth,” wanting to do a film that was different from the original, the decision by President Trump to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, the passion that former Vice President Al Gore has about this issue, the importance of capturing authenticity, why climate change shouldn’t be a political issue, the emotional component of the film and how the climate crisis is the social issue of our time.

