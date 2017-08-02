× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/2/17: “Green” Real Estate, Wrigleyville Taco Bell, & Chicago Wage Growth

Up another 1000! Steve discussed the new high from the Dow Jones but Terry Savage reminds us that “it’s just a number”. Steve then chatted with Cheryl Julcher of Yellow Brick Properties about the growing trend in the home construction and existing home business that creates “green and healthy” living options. Frank Sennett broke the news of the Wrigleyville Taco Bell being bought out by the Cubs, and MaryJo Fitzgerald detailed the new report from Glassdoor about the state of wage growth in Chicago and around the country.