Rod Wheeler's lawsuit against Fox News is photographed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Washington. Wheeler, an investigator who worked on the Seth Rich case claims Fox News fabricated quotes implicating the murdered Democratic National Committee staffer in the WikiLeaks scandal and coordinated with the Trump administration as it worked on the story. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Washington Post Columnist Margaret Sullivan: WH knew Fox was going to publish “a bogus news story”
Rod Wheeler's lawsuit against Fox News is photographed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Washington. Wheeler, an investigator who worked on the Seth Rich case claims Fox News fabricated quotes implicating the murdered Democratic National Committee staffer in the WikiLeaks scandal and coordinated with the Trump administration as it worked on the story. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Washington Post Media Columnist Margaret Sullivan confirms that the White House pushed for the story Fox framed around the murder of Seth Rich. Margaret helps John go on to dissect written communication between key actors in the investigation, like Republican donor Ed Butowski and Investigator Rod Wheeler, as well as Fox News.