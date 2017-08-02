Video: The Mr. Fix-It Show with Lou Manfredini at Parmesans Station in Tinley Park for Hometown Voices

The Mr. Fix-It Show with Lou Manfredini heads to Parmesans Station in Tinley Park for the Hometown Voices Tour presented by Allstate. Lou hands out home maintenance advice to the live and phone-in audience. Then he welcomes Allstate Agent, Susan Semanate, who hands out a check to the American Cancer Society on behalf of the Allstate Foundation.