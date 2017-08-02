Video Gaming News & Reviews

Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Nintendo Switch (Photo Courtesy of: Ant2506 of Pixabay)

Review Editor Ray Carsillo at EGMNow.com joins us to talk gaming news & reviews. First up: What is going on with the remake of Final Fantasy 7? The game was announced at E3 in 2015 and there hasn’t been a mention since. Is this game still on track of being remade & will this be an episodic game? Microtransactions effect on the video game industry. SNES pre-order rumors addressed & Splatoon 2 is reviewed.

