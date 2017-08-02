Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

#TheTakeBack

Posted 9:56 AM, August 2, 2017

Hasani Henderson - The Take Back on the Steve Cochran Show

Hasani Henderson, founder of #TheTakeBack, stopped by The Steve Cochran Show to talk about their event on Saturday.  #TheTakeBack is an anti-violence initiative geared towards Chicago youth, primarily residing on the Southside. In its first three years, this initiative has welcomed more than 1,000 youth led by 150 young-adult volunteers in activities that encourage and uplift each child during a day of safe play. Each participant receives a meal to fuel them throughout the day, a chance at one of multiple scholarships by raffle and every single child leaves with supplies for the coming school year.  You can get more information HERE.