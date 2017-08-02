× The Opening Bell 8/2/17: First Solar Eclipse in Southern Illinois in 300 Years

On August 21st, a complete solar eclipse will happen in Carbondale, Illinois and Steve Grzanich will be there live. Leading up to the experience Steve will be looking into the science behind the eclipse, the preparations SIU Carbondale is making and much more. He started he conversation with Bob Baer (Co-Chair of the Southern Illinois Eclipse Committee) about what SIU is expecting. With colleges and schools in mind, the beginning of the school year is soon and Steve discussed the massive amount spent on back-to-school sales with Ana Serafin Smith (Sr. Director of Media Relations at the National Retail Federation).