× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.02.17: Seth Rich as framed by the White House, Dow at 22,000, Solar Eclipse

More details have been discovered surrounding the murder of Seth Rich. Washington Post Media Columnist Margaret Sullivan fills in some of the holes in that story. Additionally, Three Square Market CEO Todd Westby joins John to fill him in on the chip party that occurred yesterday, celebrating the new form of identification. Private Vista Partner Bob Westrick tells John whether the recent success of the Dow is any indication that things are going well politically. Finally, Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols describes what the upcoming solar eclipse will cause Southern Illinois to look like. All that and a soda tax quiz played by you!