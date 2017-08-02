× The Download’s Swap Meet: “Tell us about your knick-knacks and your tchotchkes”

It’s Wednesday night so that means it’s time for the Swap Meet sponsored by Wolff’s Flea Market! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your one-of-a-kind memorabilia! Want to find out how much that baseball signed by Bill Veeck is worth? What about issues of Sports Illustrated from the 1970’s? How about your great-grandmother’s china? You have the questions and Greg has the answers! It’s “The Swap Meet!”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio