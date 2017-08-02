× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-2-17

Let’s have some fun this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher gets us up to speed on the school funding special session in Springfield, restaurateurs Paul Kahan and Donnie Madia tell us about their incredible careers and and the upcoming culinary event benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, author Scott Spencer talks about his latest novel, “River Under the Road” and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your collectibles on “The Swap Meet!”

