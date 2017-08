× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.02.17: Soccer Wednesday

What a great Wednesday. The Mayor stopped by with some swag ahead of the 2017 MLS All-Star game tonight at Soldier Field. Ilyce Glink is worried about money. Dean Richards talks a little French. Dometi Pongo checks in from McHenry County to follow up on the flooding. Founder of #TheTakeBack, Hasani Henderson, explains his awesome event this Saturday…we love young people making a difference!