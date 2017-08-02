× Sheriff Tom Dart, Minnesota police shooting, the nation’s first opioid court, the return of the Cook County soda tax and a Michael Jackson lawsuit

This week, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins Christina and Rich to discuss assisting individuals released from jail.

Next, Police Foundation President Jim Bueermann discusses the recent police-involved shooting in Minneapolis.

Erie County, NY District Attorney John Flynn discusses the nation’s first opioid court.

American Bar Foundation Senior Research Professor Steven Daniels then analyzes the decrease in tort lawsuits.

In this week’s Legal Grab Bag, Christina and Rich discuss the return of the Cook County soda tax, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s time at Harvard Law School and lawsuits involving Gwen Stefani, Quincy Jones, and Michael Jackson.