FILE - This March 9, 2016 file photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. Wyoming state tourism officials say the solar eclipse passing over the entire length of Wyoming in August could give the state economy a much needed boost. (AP Photo, File)
Michelle Nichols of Adler Planetarium on the Solar Eclipse: “It looks like a hole in the sky”
Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols describes what to expect in the path of totality during the solar eclipse in Southern Illinois. She also advises you on how best to enjoy the eclipse. And, find out here which planets will shine brightest on August 21st in Southern Illinois.