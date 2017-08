× Magician David Parr previews his upcoming appearance on “Fool Us”

He’s been impressing audiences in Chicago for over 10 years as part of The Magic Cabaret but can he impress Penn and Teller? Magician David Parr talks about his upcoming appearance on the show “Fool Us” with Nick Digilio.

