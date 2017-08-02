× Hottest Tech Gadgets with Steve Van Dinter, The Price is Right Recap with AV Club’s John Teti, Jugglr – A New App for Moms coming to the U.S. and The Kennedy Space Center Calls Us Live! | Full Show (Aug 1st)

Tonight on Pretty Late we welcome our Tech Expert, the great Steve Van Dinter, who shows Patti and the crew the latest in gadgets and tech! To catch up with Steve and get insight into the best tech products follow him at his twitter page HERE. Then, straight from The Price is Right in Los Angeles we get a recap with AV Club’s John Teti who will be releasing his interview with the Price is Right stars very soon! Tune in as he shares amazing stories from his latest adventure with the AV Club TV Show. And if that wasn’t enough we welcome Elio from the new app for Mom’s- Jugglr – which will be making it’s arrival to the US in the upcoming months. Finally, we take listener calls on all the hottest topics and welcome a special listener call all the way from The Kennedy Space Center in Florida! All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

