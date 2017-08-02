× Dr. Julian Bailes: “The real risk [of CTE] doesn’t occur until you play professionally”

Julian Bailes, MD, is the chairman of the department of neurosurgery and co-director of NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Neurological Institute. He is also the man behind the Dr. Bailes character played by Alec Baldwin in ‘Concussion’. A recent study of 111 brains found that 110 of them had CTE. Dr. Bailes joins Bill and Wendy to discuss these shocking results.

