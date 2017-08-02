Down and Distance: Are you ready for some Bears football?

Posted 4:51 PM, August 2, 2017, by and , Updated at 04:44PM, August 2, 2017

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looks to pass during an NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill., Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Jarrett and Ernie discuss Bears training camp and the development of Mitch Trubisky.

Related stories