Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looks to pass during an NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill., Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) × Down and Distance: Are you ready for some Bears football? Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looks to pass during an NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill., Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Jarrett and Ernie discuss Bears training camp and the development of Mitch Trubisky. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3382363/3382363_2017-08-02-174303.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3758.mp3 Related stories Hoge: Five Takeaways From The Bears’ First Five Practices Hoge and Jahns, Episode 100: Observations From The Bears’ First Padded Practice Adam Hoge from Bears camp: “Mike Glennon is the unquestioned starter here but we also know that long-term it’s Mitch Trubisky’s team”