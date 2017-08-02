× Does Chicago get more than its fair share from the state of Illinois?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week including Governor Rauner vetoing the school funding bill SB1, what will happen if CPS doesn’t get the money from SB1 , the upcoming Illinois State Fair and the traditional kick-off for the 2018 gubernatorial race.

