Dane Neal: Gin and pizza? Why not?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food loving pal, Dane Neal! With him, he brought Mattias Horseman, of Hendrick’s Gin, to talk about all the great VIP cocktails at Lollapalooza. They also talk about great pizza with Zach Smith, of Pizzeria Bebu!

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m