Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-02-17

Posted 1:35 PM, August 2, 2017, by

Bill and Wendy

Today’s guests include Dane Neal with some special food related guests, and Dr. Julian Bailes. Bill and Wendy talk about people’s reactions to the Cubs giving Steve Bartman a World Series ring, great drink options at Lollapalooza, a study finding 110 out of 111 NFL brains had CTE, and much more.

 

 

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m