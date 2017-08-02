× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-02-17

Today’s guests include Dane Neal with some special food related guests, and Dr. Julian Bailes. Bill and Wendy talk about people’s reactions to the Cubs giving Steve Bartman a World Series ring, great drink options at Lollapalooza, a study finding 110 out of 111 NFL brains had CTE, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m