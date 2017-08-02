Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-02-17

Posted 1:38 PM, August 2, 2017, by , Updated at 01:39PM, August 2, 2017
WendyBill

Wendy Snyder and Bill Leff

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about remembering phone numbers in the smartphone era, Kevin James’ wife in ‘Kevin Can Wait’ being killed off, an old series of books with a character named ‘Baron Trump’, strange coincidences in history, and much more.

 

 

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m