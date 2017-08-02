× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-02-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about remembering phone numbers in the smartphone era, Kevin James’ wife in ‘Kevin Can Wait’ being killed off, an old series of books with a character named ‘Baron Trump’, strange coincidences in history, and much more.

